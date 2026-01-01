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2016 Chevrolet Malibu
LT - Apple CarPlay - Proximity Key
2016 Chevrolet Malibu
LT - Apple CarPlay - Proximity Key
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$10,998
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
167,474KM
VIN 1G1ZE5ST1GF267273
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P02236
- Mileage 167,474 KM
Vehicle Description
Apple CarPlay, Proximity Key, Power Windows, Power Doors, SiriusXM!
Ranked as one the most economical midsized cars, and as one of the safest, there is a lot to love about this 2016 Chevrolet Malibu. This 2016 Chevrolet Malibu is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
The 2016 Malibu is thoughtfully designed to offer impressive safety features, exceptional efficiency, and seamless connectivity. It's ready to change your perception of what a midsize car can be. Windswept body lines and an agile stance give this midsize car a sleek new look while complementing its agile and sporty character.
This sedan has 167,474 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 160HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Malibu's trim level is LT. This LT trim takes style to a new level with features like ambient interior lighting, heated side mirrors with turn signals, SiriusXM, alloy wheels, automatic headlights, reverse camera, exterior temperature display, compass, 7.0-inch MyLink display audio system with USB port, aux-in jack, Apple CarPlay, and OnStar with 4G LTE WiFi. Additional features include a proximity key with push-button start, power locks, air conditioning with pollen filter, cruise control, tire pressure monitoring system, power windows with auto-down for all windows, AM/FM radio, Bluetooth, and OnStar. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple CarPlay, Proximity Key, Power Windows, Power Doors, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Ranked as one the most economical midsized cars, and as one of the safest, there is a lot to love about this 2016 Chevrolet Malibu. This 2016 Chevrolet Malibu is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
The 2016 Malibu is thoughtfully designed to offer impressive safety features, exceptional efficiency, and seamless connectivity. It's ready to change your perception of what a midsize car can be. Windswept body lines and an agile stance give this midsize car a sleek new look while complementing its agile and sporty character.
This sedan has 167,474 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 160HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Malibu's trim level is LT. This LT trim takes style to a new level with features like ambient interior lighting, heated side mirrors with turn signals, SiriusXM, alloy wheels, automatic headlights, reverse camera, exterior temperature display, compass, 7.0-inch MyLink display audio system with USB port, aux-in jack, Apple CarPlay, and OnStar with 4G LTE WiFi. Additional features include a proximity key with push-button start, power locks, air conditioning with pollen filter, cruise control, tire pressure monitoring system, power windows with auto-down for all windows, AM/FM radio, Bluetooth, and OnStar. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple CarPlay, Proximity Key, Power Windows, Power Doors, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Tool kit, road emergency
Axle, 3.23 final drive ratio
Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance
Engine control, stop-start system
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Brake rotors, Duralife
Brake, parking, manual
Engine, 1.5L turbo DOHC 4-cylinder DI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (160 hp [119.3 kW] @ 5700 rpm, 184 lb-ft torque [248.4 N-m] @ 2500-3000 rpm)
Suspension, rear 4-link, independent
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Headlamp control, automatic on and off
Headlamps, halogen
Glass, acoustic, laminated, windshield and front side windows
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding with integrated turn signal indicators
Tire, compact spare, T125/80R16
Antenna, body-colour
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Apple CarPlay
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor System
Rear Vision Camera
Hill start assist
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
Air bags, 10 total, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
Door locks, rear child security
StabiliTrak, stability control system with brake assist includes traction control
Trunk latch, safety, manual release
Convenience
Proximity Key
Interior
Keyless Start
COMPASS DISPLAY
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Steering wheel, 3-spoke
Assist handle, front passenger
Map pockets, driver and front passenger seatbacks
Defogger, rear-window, electric
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Driver Information Centre, monochromatic display
Seat adjuster, front passenger 6-way manual
Armrest, rear centre with cupholders
Air filter, cabin
Air conditioning, single-zone electronic
Lighting, interior, ambient instrument panel light pipe, front doors pad and map pocket light pipe, and door handle release on all doors
Lighting, interior, rear reading lamps, switchable
Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding
Temperature display, outside
Vent, rear console
Warning indicator, front passenger safety belt
Seat adjuster, 8-way power driver
Seat adjuster, power driver lumbar control
Lighting, interior overhead courtesy lamp, dual reading lamps and illuminated trunk area
Additional Features
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
613-549-1311
2016 Chevrolet Malibu