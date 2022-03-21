2016 Chevrolet Malibu

Listing ID: 8700401

8700401 Stock #: P01584

P01584 VIN: 1G1ZE5ST1GF193062

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Iridescent Peral Tricoat

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (160 hp [119.3 kW] @ 5700 rpm 184 lb-ft torque [248.4 N-m] @ 2500-3000 rpm) (STD),Floor Mats,Automatic Headlights,Security System,ABS,Temporary Spare Tire,Aluminum Wheels,Front Wh...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.