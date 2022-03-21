$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Malibu
LT- Certified - Power Seat
Location
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
Used
- Listing ID: 8700401
- Stock #: P01584
- VIN: 1G1ZE5ST1GF193062
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Iridescent Peral Tricoat
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Ranked as one the most economical midsized cars, and as one of the safest, there's much to love about this 2016 Chevrolet Malibu. This 2016 Chevrolet Malibu is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
The 2016 Malibu is thoughtfully designed to offer impressive safety features, exceptional efficiency and seamless connectivity. It's ready to change your perception of what a midsize car can be. Windswept body lines and an agile stance give this midsize car a sleek new look while helping to provide its agile and sporty ride. It's iridescent peral tricoat in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 160HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Malibu's trim level is LT. This Malibu LT comes with some extra features over the lower LS model. These features include larger aluminum wheels and an 8 way power driver seat with lumbar control. It also comes with a rear vision camera, keyless start, cruise control, a 7 inch touch screen display with Chevy MyLink, bluetooth audio streaming, SiriusXM radio plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Seat, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, A/c, Cruise Control, Siriusxm.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
CHEVROLET, BUICK, AND GMC CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED BENEFITS
This vehicle has met our highest standard and has been put through the GM certificationprocess by our GM-trained technicians. Our GM Certified used vehicles go thru an extensive150+ point inspection and are reconditioned back to near new condition. Each vehicle comeswith a minimum of a 3 month, 5000 KM warranty or the balance of the factory warranty(whichever is longer) with 24-hour roadside assistance. They also come with satisfactionguaranteed; a 30 day or 2500 km exchange privilege if you are not completely satisfied. If your budget permits, you can extend or upgrade to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan. You'll also appreciate the convenience of being able to transfer any existing warranties to a new owner, should you ever decide to sell your Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle.
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Vehicle Features
ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (160 hp [119.3 kW] @ 5700 rpm 184 lb-ft torque [248.4 N-m] @ 2500-3000 rpm) (STD),Floor Mats,Automatic Headlights,Security System,ABS,Temporary Spare Tire,Aluminum Wheels,Front Wh...
