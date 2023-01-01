2016 Chevrolet Malibu

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 0 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9456199

9456199 Stock #: 16093

16093 VIN: 1G11B5SA2GU111940

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Smokey Grey Metallic

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 104,000 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features AM/FM Stereo, Keyless Entry, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Telematics, Navigation from Telematics, Heated Mirrors, Bucket Seats, Front Side Air Bag, Remote Trunk Release, Rear Side Air Bag, Rear Bench Seat, WiFi Hotspot, 4-Wheel Disc Brak...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.