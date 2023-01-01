$CALL+ tax & licensing
Taylor Automall
613-549-1311
2016 Chevrolet Malibu
2016 Chevrolet Malibu
Limited LS- Park Assist
104,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9456199
- Stock #: 16093
- VIN: 1G11B5SA2GU111940
- Exterior Colour Smokey Grey Metallic
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 104,000 KM
Chevrolet's 2016 Malibu Limited midsize sedan offers an excellent blend of ride comfort and confident handling in a package that is both attractive and highly versatile. This 2016 Chevrolet Malibu Limited is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
Here's to the strong, silent type. The 2016 Malibu Limited embodies just that in its smooth performance and handling. This Malibu proves that the beauty of purposeful design is more than skin-deep. Ultra-high-strength steel is used throughout for a structure designed to be exceptionally strong, rigid, and very quiet. Four-wheel antilock disc brakes help ensure reliable stopping performance, while the tuned suspension provides responsive handling. This sedan has 104,000 kms. It's smokey grey metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Malibu Limited's trim level is LS. This 2016 Malibu limited LS features some excellent standard equipment like air conditioning, front bucket seats, 60/40 split-folding rear seat, an AM/FM CD/MP3 player, OnStar, Bluetooth connectivity, 6-speaker system, and 16-inch aluminum wheels. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Keyless Entry, Park Assist, Bluetooth, Onstar, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston.
AM/FM Stereo, Keyless Entry, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Telematics, Navigation from Telematics, Heated Mirrors, Bucket Seats, Front Side Air Bag, Remote Trunk Release, Rear Side Air Bag, Rear Bench Seat, WiFi Hotspot, 4-Wheel Disc Brak...
