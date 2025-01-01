$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2016 Chevrolet Trax
LTZ
2016 Chevrolet Trax
LTZ
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
94,007KM
VIN 3GNCJMSB8GL267794
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # P02049A
- Mileage 94,007 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Remote Start, Bluetooth, Premium Audio, Rear Camera, OnStar, Fog Lamps
The 2016 Chevrolet Trax has a raised ride height that gives you excellent outward visibility and great fuel economy. This 2016 Chevrolet Trax is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
The 2016 Chevrolet Trax is the ultimate small SUV for navigating the city and beyond. With its agile handling, ample cargo room, and the latest technology, Trax makes every day an urban adventure. With its street-smart features and amazing technologies, this Trax lets you explore your city and discover all of its hidden gems. The Trax simplifies your everyday life.This SUV has 94,007 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Trax's trim level is LTZ. The LTZ offers drivers astounding versatility, excellent fuel efficiency, and the silky-smooth handling wanted by city travelers. This Trax is rich in comfort and convenience features including fog lamps, a rear vision camera, remote start, heated front seats, leatherette seating surfaces, auto-dimming interior rear-view mirror, chrome liftgate handle accent, and 18-inch painted aluminum wheels. You also get the MyLink infotainment system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and Bose 7-speaker premium audio.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
The 2016 Chevrolet Trax has a raised ride height that gives you excellent outward visibility and great fuel economy. This 2016 Chevrolet Trax is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
The 2016 Chevrolet Trax is the ultimate small SUV for navigating the city and beyond. With its agile handling, ample cargo room, and the latest technology, Trax makes every day an urban adventure. With its street-smart features and amazing technologies, this Trax lets you explore your city and discover all of its hidden gems. The Trax simplifies your everyday life.This SUV has 94,007 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Trax's trim level is LTZ. The LTZ offers drivers astounding versatility, excellent fuel efficiency, and the silky-smooth handling wanted by city travelers. This Trax is rich in comfort and convenience features including fog lamps, a rear vision camera, remote start, heated front seats, leatherette seating surfaces, auto-dimming interior rear-view mirror, chrome liftgate handle accent, and 18-inch painted aluminum wheels. You also get the MyLink infotainment system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and Bose 7-speaker premium audio.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm) (STD), AM/FM Stereo, Bucket Seats, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Rear Parking Aid, Telematics, Re...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Taylor Automall
2016 Chevrolet Trax LTZ 94,007 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Trax Premier 134,159 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2013 Buick Enclave Premium 232,569 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Taylor Automall
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-549-XXXX(click to show)
613-549-1311
Alternate Numbers1-866-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Taylor Automall
613-549-1311
2016 Chevrolet Trax