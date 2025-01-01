Menu
2016 Chrysler 200

202,170 KM

Details Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 Chrysler 200

4dr Sdn LX FWD

12460978

2016 Chrysler 200

4dr Sdn LX FWD

Location

Clancy Motors Ltd.

641 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 1E4

613-542-2277

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
202,170KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C3CCCFB7GN105361

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 631
  • Mileage 202,170 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clancy Motors Ltd.

Clancy Motors Ltd.

641 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 1E4
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Clancy Motors Ltd.

613-542-2277

2016 Chrysler 200