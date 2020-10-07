Menu
2016 Chrysler 200

91,192 KM

$10,480

+ tax & licensing
Kingston Dodge Chrysler

613-549-8900

LX ONE Owner

LX ONE Owner

Kingston Dodge Chrysler

1429 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E9

613-549-8900

91,192KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6148794
  • Stock #: 20T142B
  • VIN: 1C3CCCFB9GN123036

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 91,192 KM

Vehicle Description

Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Locks, Air ConditionEnjoy Hassle-Free One-Price Shopping At Kingston Dodge. Family Owned And Operated Since 1980. Get Pre-Approved Today at CarLoansKingston.ca Fast, Easy, Confidential And With Rates As Low As 4.99% OAC.*ALL USED VEHICLES COME WITH ONE STANDARD KEY/FOB - EXTRA KEYS/FOBS MAY BE INCLUDED IN SOME CASES OR AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE AT ADDITIONAL COSTS (SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS).

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control

Kingston Dodge Chrysler

1429 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E9

613-549-8900

