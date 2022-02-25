Menu
2016 Dodge Challenger

29,895 KM

Details Description Features

$43,888

+ tax & licensing
$43,888

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

R/T / Low KMS / Clean CarFax

Location

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

29,895KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8434116
  • Stock #: 5507
  • VIN: 2C3CDZBT8GH288048

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 29,895 KM

Vehicle Description

Ready to leave most other cars in a thick cloud of white smoke? We love the 2016 Dodge Challenger's authentic muscle car persona and how Dodge backs it up with real performance and surprising practicality!

 

Features include 5.7L Hemi V8, R/T (Road and Track) Paackage, Gorgeous Red with Black Sport Hood, Leather Interior, Heated and Cooled Seats, Power Seats, Backup Camera, UConnect 8.4" Touchcreen, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, Heated Mirrors, and so much more!

 

Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.

 

Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 

 

Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment! 

 

You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!

 

** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.

 

** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com

 

Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Bluetooth Connection

