2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

83,715 KM

Crew Plus

Location

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

  • Listing ID: 6038541
  • Stock #: 56960
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDG2GR361208

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 83,715 KM

Vehicle Description

CARAVANBase

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
SECURITY ALARM
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Knee Air Bag
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
SECURITY GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
Granite Crystal Metallic
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
TIRES: P225/65R17 BSW AS (STD)
BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/PERFORATED INSERTS
DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Bluetooth Streaming Audio Remote USB Port Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone
RADIO: 430N 6.5" TOUCH/CD/HDD/NAV -inc: For SIRIUSXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Garmin Navigation
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29L CREW PLUS -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SIRIUSXM Info Call 888-539-7474 SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Front Heated Seats 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available ...
DUAL DVD/BLU-RAY ENTERTAINMENT -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SIRIUSXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones Blu-Ray/DVD Player SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available 3rd Row O/H 9" VGA Video...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

