2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

107,209 KM

$21,888

+ tax & licensing
$21,888

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT / One Owner / DVD Screen

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT / One Owner / DVD Screen

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

$21,888

+ taxes & licensing

107,209KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9981365
  VIN: 2C4RDGBG3GR266997

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Red
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Minivan / Van
  Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 7
  Mileage 107,209 KM

Vehicle Description

Features include a 3.6L V6, Full Sto n' Go, DVD Entertainment System, Backup Camera, Touchscreen with Bluetooth, Tri-Zone Climate Control, Alloy Wheels, CD Player, Heated Mirrors, and so much more!

 

Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.

 

Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com

 

Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

