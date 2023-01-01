$21,888+ tax & licensing
613-507-9910
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT / One Owner / DVD Screen
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$21,888
- Listing ID: 9981365
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG3GR266997
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 107,209 KM
Vehicle Description
Features include a 3.6L V6, Full Sto n' Go, DVD Entertainment System, Backup Camera, Touchscreen with Bluetooth, Tri-Zone Climate Control, Alloy Wheels, CD Player, Heated Mirrors, and so much more!
Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.
Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales!
1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com
