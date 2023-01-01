Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,888
1 0 7 , 2 0 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 9981365

9981365 VIN: 2C4RDGBG3GR266997

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 107,209 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Woodgrain Interior Trim Anti-Theft System Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio DVD / Entertainment CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Automatic Headlights Warranty Warranty Available Seating Cloth Seats 3rd Row Seat Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Knee Air Bag

