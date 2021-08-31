Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Dodge Journey

99,600 KM

Details Description Features

$22,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Auto Sales

613-542-2886

Contact Seller
2016 Dodge Journey

2016 Dodge Journey

R/T

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Dodge Journey

R/T

Location

Platinum Auto Sales

556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 2Y3

613-542-2886

  1. 7726627
  2. 7726627
  3. 7726627
  4. 7726627
  5. 7726627
  6. 7726627
  7. 7726627
  8. 7726627
  9. 7726627
  10. 7726627
  11. 7726627
  12. 7726627
  13. 7726627
  14. 7726627
  15. 7726627
  16. 7726627
  17. 7726627
  18. 7726627
  19. 7726627
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

99,600KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7726627
  • Stock #: 141107
  • VIN: 3c4pddfg3gt141107

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 99,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Loaded 7 Passenger All wheel drive Journey W/ Dvd, Large touchscreen W/ Back up camera, Heated seats, Heated Steering wheel + More!
Inquire for details @ 613-561-4857 (Call or Text) or Drop by the office @ 2212 Princess St, Kingston, Ontario - Platinum Auto Sales, Proudly Serving Kingston at our New Convenient Location to help serve you better!
Are you making payments for a vehicle you no longer want or need? We can get you out of that car and into a car you love.
Have you been to other dealerships and declined for a vehicle? We finance ALL credit situations and income types: Full time, Part time, Pension, Old Age Security, ODSP, Ontario Works, Child Tax and even Cash Income. Good credit, bad credit, no credit? Bankruptcy or Consumer Proposal? Your approved! Need cash for a down payment? We can help with that too.
Top Tier Extended Warranty & Gap Insurance Protection Packages! Come see the Platinum team and let us take the stress out of buying your next car.
Platinum Auto Sales Kingston - Call or Txt 613-561-4857 Come into the office at 2212 Princess St, Kingston The Home of Guaranteed Financing **(O.A.C. and/or down payment may be required, in house financing also available).

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Compass
Tachometer
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Auto Sales

2017 Ford Escape SE
 108,747 KM
$20,990 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 ST
 82,697 KM
$35,990 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Civic LX
 68,449 KM
$22,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Auto Sales

Platinum Auto Sales

Platinum Auto Sales

556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 2Y3

Call Dealer

613-542-XXXX

(click to show)

613-542-2886

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory