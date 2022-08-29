Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Ford Edge

124,925 KM

Details Description Features

$21,488

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,488

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Edge

2016 Ford Edge

SEL / 3.5L V6 / Remote Start

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford Edge

SEL / 3.5L V6 / Remote Start

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,488

+ taxes & licensing

124,925KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9098017
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J86GBB19518

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 124,925 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2016 Ford Edge is one of the roomiest and best-handling crossovers in the class, and with the 3.5L V6, you'll have plenty to power to get you moving!

 

Features include a 3.5L V6, All Wheel Drive, Leather, Remote Start, Alloy Wheels, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Push Button Start, Power Rear Hatch, Backup Camera, Touchscreen with Bluetooth, and so much more!

 

Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.

 

Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com

 

Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Paulette Auto Sales

2018 Toyota Corolla ...
 77,429 KM
$22,988 + tax & lic
2019 GMC Sierra 1500...
 47,698 KM
$39,788 + tax & lic
2021 RAM 1500 Expres...
 31,240 KM
$41,288 + tax & lic

Email Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Call Dealer

613-507-XXXX

(click to show)

613-507-9910

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory