Used 2016 Ford Escape SE for sale in Kingston, ON

2016 Ford Escape

132,600 KM

Details

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Ford Escape

SE

13504442

2016 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Strader Motor Sales Kingston

842 Kingston 2, Kingston, ON K7L 4V1

613-541-7977

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
132,600KM
VIN 1FMCU9G93GUA23846

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pewter
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Mileage 132,600 KM

Used 2016 Ford Escape SE for sale in Kingston, ON
Strader Motor Sales Kingston

Strader Motor Sales Kingston

842 Kingston 2, Kingston, ON K7L 4V1

613-541-7977

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Strader Motor Sales Kingston

613-541-7977

2016 Ford Escape