2016 Ford Escape

130,912 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

2016 Ford Escape

2016 Ford Escape

SE- Certified - Bluetooth - SiriusXM

2016 Ford Escape

SE- Certified - Bluetooth - SiriusXM

Location

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

130,912KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8813318
  Stock #: 22411A
  VIN: 1FMCU9GXXGUA23843

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # 22411A
  • Mileage 130,912 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Heated Seats!

The Escape is a Top Safety Pick award winner from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety and has received a five-star government rating in all crash tests. This 2016 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

If you need an escape from mundane compact SUV's, this Ford Escape is your ticket. Attractive styling inside and out and true SUV versatility make it a compelling package. The comfortable interior has plenty of room for passengers and cargo and it's packed with modern, advanced tech. This Escape delivers spirited, athletic performance while returning excellent fuel economy. If you're looking for a practical, efficient vehicle for getting around in style, the Ford Escape is hard to beat.This SUV has 130,912 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 173HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Escape's trim level is SE. Some of the highlights you will receive when moving up to the Escape SE include the SYNC infotainment system with Bluetooth, an aux jack, and SiriusXM satellite radio, a backup camera, heated seats, bright dual exhaust tips, an entry keypad on driver's door, an engine block heater, front fog lamps, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Heated Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9GXXGUA23843.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/


THE CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED ADVANTAGE
Instead of worries our vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection, a Manufacturer’s Warranty, 24-hour Roadside Assistance, and an Exchange Privilege.
OUR VEHICLES ARE PRE-OWNED. IT DOESN’T MEAN WE LOVE THEM ANY LESS.



For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Vehicle Features

Tires - Front Performance,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Brake Assist,Privacy Glass,Tires - Rear Performance,Four Wheel Drive,Turbocharged,Power Mirror(s),Heated Mirrors,Aluminum Wheels,Temporary Spare Tire,Power Steering,ABS,Re...

