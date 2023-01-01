$29,488+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-507-9910
2016 Ford F-150
XLT Sport / Clean CarFax / NAV / Remote Start
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$29,488
- Listing ID: 10088508
- VIN: 1FTEW1EF9GFC20977
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 171,954 KM
Vehicle Description
Features include a 5.0L V8, 4X4, Sport Package, Bucket Front Seats, Navigation, Touchscreen with Bluetooth / Satellite Radio, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Backup Camera, Running Boards, Tonneau Cover, Bed Liner, CD Player, and much more!
Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.
Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales!
https://www.pauletteauto.com
Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!
