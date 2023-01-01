Menu
2016 Ford F-150

171,954 KM

Details Description Features

$29,488

+ tax & licensing
$29,488

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

2016 Ford F-150

2016 Ford F-150

XLT Sport / Clean CarFax / NAV / Remote Start

2016 Ford F-150

XLT Sport / Clean CarFax / NAV / Remote Start

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,488

+ taxes & licensing

171,954KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10088508
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EF9GFC20977

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 171,954 KM

Vehicle Description

Features include a 5.0L V8, 4X4, Sport Package, Bucket Front Seats, Navigation, Touchscreen with Bluetooth / Satellite Radio, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Backup Camera, Running Boards, Tonneau Cover, Bed Liner, CD Player, and much more!

 

Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.

 

Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com

 

Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

