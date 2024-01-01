$29,888+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford F-150
Lariat
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
613-507-9910
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 163,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and capable pickup truck? Look no further than this 2016 Ford F-150 Lariat from Paulette Auto Sales. This grey 4-wheel drive truck has the power and versatility to handle any job, from hauling cargo to towing a trailer. With its comfortable Lariat trim and a spacious cab, it's perfect for both work and play. This F-150 is equipped with a 6-cylinder engine and automatic transmission for smooth and efficient driving. The odometer reads 163,000km, but this truck has been well-maintained and is ready for many more miles.
This F-150 is loaded with features, including:
- Air conditioning to keep you cool during those hot summer days.
- Keyless entry for easy access to the cabin.
- Power windows and locks for convenience and security.
- Tilt steering wheel for personalized comfort.
- Traction control for added safety on slippery roads.
This 2016 Ford F-150 Lariat from Paulette Auto Sales is a great value for a reliable, capable, and stylish truck. Don't miss out on this great opportunity!
