<p>Looking for a reliable and capable pickup truck? Look no further than this 2016 Ford F-150 Lariat from Paulette Auto Sales. This grey 4-wheel drive truck has the power and versatility to handle any job, from hauling cargo to towing a trailer. With its comfortable Lariat trim and a spacious cab, its perfect for both work and play. This F-150 is equipped with a 6-cylinder engine and automatic transmission for smooth and efficient driving. The odometer reads 163,000km, but this truck has been well-maintained and is ready for many more miles.</p><p>This F-150 is loaded with features, including:</p><ul><li><strong>Air conditioning</strong> to keep you cool during those hot summer days.</li><li><strong>Keyless entry</strong> for easy access to the cabin.</li><li><strong>Power windows and locks</strong> for convenience and security.</li><li><strong>Tilt steering wheel</strong> for personalized comfort.</li><li><strong>Traction control</strong> for added safety on slippery roads.</li></ul><p>This 2016 Ford F-150 Lariat from Paulette Auto Sales is a great value for a reliable, capable, and stylish truck. Dont miss out on this great opportunity!</p><p> </p>

2016 Ford F-150

163,000 KM

$29,888

+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford F-150

Lariat

2016 Ford F-150

Lariat

Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8

613-507-9910

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
163,000KM
VIN 1FTFW1EG7GFA91411

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 163,000 KM

Looking for a reliable and capable pickup truck? Look no further than this 2016 Ford F-150 Lariat from Paulette Auto Sales. This grey 4-wheel drive truck has the power and versatility to handle any job, from hauling cargo to towing a trailer. With its comfortable Lariat trim and a spacious cab, it's perfect for both work and play. This F-150 is equipped with a 6-cylinder engine and automatic transmission for smooth and efficient driving. The odometer reads 163,000km, but this truck has been well-maintained and is ready for many more miles.

This F-150 is loaded with features, including:

  • Air conditioning to keep you cool during those hot summer days.
  • Keyless entry for easy access to the cabin.
  • Power windows and locks for convenience and security.
  • Tilt steering wheel for personalized comfort.
  • Traction control for added safety on slippery roads.

This 2016 Ford F-150 Lariat from Paulette Auto Sales is a great value for a reliable, capable, and stylish truck. Don't miss out on this great opportunity!

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
613-507-XXXX

613-507-9910

833-241-0443
$29,888

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

2016 Ford F-150