2016 Ford F-250

36,502 KM

$52,995

+ tax & licensing
Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

XLT - SUPER DUTY - 4X4 - ONLY 36,000KMS!

2016 Ford F-250

Location

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$52,995

+ taxes & licensing

36,502KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7062686
  • Stock #: 9919
  • VIN: 1FT7W2B66GEC77128

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 36,502 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 FORD F-250 SUPER DUTY - CREW CAB 4X4 - ONLY 36,000KMS! - BOX LINER - TOW PACKAGE - SOFT FOLD TONNEAU COVER - VERY CLEAN, STRAIGHT TRUCK! RUST PROOFED - HAS SPENT ALL WINTERS IN FLORIDA! 

 

**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO ENSURE SOCIAL DISTANCING AND SANITIZE THE VEHICLE BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**

WE FINANCE!! Click through to our home site at AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application! 

 

ALL PRICING INCLUDES SAFETY INSPECTION AND FRESH OIL CHANGE. CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT INCLUDED WITH EVERY VEHICLE!

 

All of our vehicles are ready to go! They’ve been through the shop for a 250-point safety inspection, Oil Change and Emissions Test if needed. Our vehicles have been cleaned inside and out for your viewing pleasure. When you step on our lot, you’ll notice that everything is priced and has an information sheet on the dash. We make shopping easy and stress free. Our lot is always open so you can view the vehicles yourself in the evening or on Sundays.

 

Autohouse Kingston is a locally owned family business. We have been serving Kingston and surrounding areas for over 25 years. We operate with transparency and family-like service for all our clients. Here at Autohouse Kingston we work with over 20 lenders to get you the best possible finance options. Please ask how you can add warranty and a winter tire package to your monthly payment. Get approved and driving the same day!

 

We are located 1556 Bath Rd in Kingston. Just East of Gardiners. Come on in for a test drive and speak to the owners, Bradie and Ken Johnston who will look after all your automotive needs with the friendly, low pressure feel you’ve been searching for. Drive off with your new ride today! Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is https://www.autohousekingston.ca/ If you have questions after hours or on weekends, Feel free to text Bradie at 613-331-1121. Autohouse Kingston – It just makes sense.

 

Office - 613-634-3262
Cell - 613-331-1121
E-Mail - bradie@autohousekingston.ca
Live Chat - www.autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

