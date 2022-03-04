Menu
2016 Ford F-350

41,094 KM

$144,995

+ tax & licensing
$144,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

2016 Ford F-350

2016 Ford F-350

Lariat CUSTOM 6 DOOR - 8 SEATER - LIFTED

2016 Ford F-350

Lariat CUSTOM 6 DOOR - 8 SEATER - LIFTED

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$144,995

+ taxes & licensing

41,094KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8621888
  Stock #: BF2016
  VIN: 1ft8w3bt6ged06451

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Stock # BF2016
  Mileage 41,094 KM

Vehicle Description

Completely Custom rebuild from the ground up on this 2016 Ford F-350 Lariat! Stretched out with 6 doors for 8 total passengers. This truck is packed with all the features you'd expect in a lariat like heated and cooled leather interior (even on the third row) Power moonroof, Custom powder coated frame and differential. Brand new FABTECH Coilover suspension lift with DIRT LOGIC 4.0 shocks and rear track bars. FAB FOURS VENGENGE SERIES front and rear bumpers. -44 20x12 GRID OFFROAD wheels with 40 inch MICKEY THOMPSON MTZ tires. ANZO headlights and taillights. This is something you need to see in person to believe. Come check it out.... bring the whole crew!


**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO ENSURE SOCIAL DISTANCING AND TO SANITIZE THE VEHICLE BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and providefamily-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston.



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca



Joe Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

