$37,288+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-507-9910
2016 Ford Mustang
GT Premium Convertible / Clean CarFax / Leather
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
613-507-9910
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$37,288
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10012140
- VIN: 1FATP8FF1G5296880
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 71,573 KM
Vehicle Description
Summer is on the way! This Mustang is perfect for cruising with the top down!
Features include a 5.0L V8, Leather, Convertible Top, Navigation, Remote Start, Power Seats, Driver's Memory Seat, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Blind Spot Monitor, Premium Audio System, Touchscreen with Bluetooth / Satellite Radio, Alloy Wheels, and so much more!
Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.
Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales!
1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com
Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.