2016 Ford Mustang

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,288 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 1 , 5 7 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10012140

10012140 VIN: 1FATP8FF1G5296880

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 71,573 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rearview Camera Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Universal Garage Door Opener Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Warranty Warranty Available Comfort Climate Control Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Additional Features Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Knee Air Bag Convertible Soft Top Bluetooth Connection

