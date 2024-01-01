$23,888+ tax & licensing
2016 GMC Acadia
Location
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 105,385 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that can handle anything you throw at it? Look no further than this sleek 2016 GMC Acadia from Paulette Auto Sales! This black beauty is powered by a smooth 3.6L 6-cylinder engine and equipped with all-wheel drive, ensuring you'll have the confidence to conquer any road conditions. With a spacious interior featuring leather seats and a premium sound system, you'll enjoy every mile in comfort and style. This Acadia is ready for adventure, having only clocked 105,385km.
This well-maintained Acadia comes loaded with features to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy heated seats and steering wheel for ultimate comfort during those cold Canadian winters. Stay safe on the road with the aid of features like blind spot monitoring and traction control. The convenience of keyless entry and power everything makes for a stress-free commute. And with its stylish design and luxurious feel, the Acadia is sure to turn heads wherever you go.
Here are 5 of this Acadia's sizzling features:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any weather condition with confidence.
- Leather Seats: Experience ultimate comfort and style on every journey.
- Heated Steering Wheel and Seats: Enjoy warmth and coziness even on the coldest days.
- Blind Spot Monitoring: Drive with peace of mind knowing you're alerted to vehicles in your blind spots.
- Premium Sound System: Enjoy your favourite music in crystal-clear quality.
Vehicle Features
