<p>Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that can handle anything you throw at it? Look no further than this sleek 2016 GMC Acadia from Paulette Auto Sales! This black beauty is powered by a smooth 3.6L 6-cylinder engine and equipped with all-wheel drive, ensuring youll have the confidence to conquer any road conditions. With a spacious interior featuring leather seats and a premium sound system, youll enjoy every mile in comfort and style. This Acadia is ready for adventure, having only clocked 105,385km.</p><p>This well-maintained Acadia comes loaded with features to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy heated seats and steering wheel for ultimate comfort during those cold Canadian winters. Stay safe on the road with the aid of features like blind spot monitoring and traction control. The convenience of keyless entry and power everything makes for a stress-free commute. And with its stylish design and luxurious feel, the Acadia is sure to turn heads wherever you go.</p><p><strong>Here are 5 of this Acadias sizzling features:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any weather condition with confidence.</li><li><strong>Leather Seats:</strong> Experience ultimate comfort and style on every journey.</li><li><strong>Heated Steering Wheel and Seats:</strong> Enjoy warmth and coziness even on the coldest days.</li><li><strong>Blind Spot Monitoring:</strong> Drive with peace of mind knowing youre alerted to vehicles in your blind spots.</li><li><strong>Premium Sound System:</strong> Enjoy your favourite music in crystal-clear quality.</li></ul>

2016 GMC Acadia

105,385 KM

$23,888

+ tax & licensing
2016 GMC Acadia

2016 GMC Acadia

Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8

613-507-9910

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
105,385KM
VIN 1GKKVTKDXGJ243772

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 105,385 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Cross-Traffic Alert

