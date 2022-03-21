Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 GMC Acadia

37,485 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

Contact Seller
2016 GMC Acadia

2016 GMC Acadia

Denali- Navigation - Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle

2016 GMC Acadia

Denali- Navigation - Sunroof

Location

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

37,485KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8867885
  • Stock #: 16336
  • VIN: 1GKKVTKD1GJ298837

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Frost Tricoat
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 37,485 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Power Liftgate!

The 2016 GMC Acadia gives you excellent storage space, great towing capability and enough interior room to fit the entire family. This 2016 GMC Acadia is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

Inside, the 2016 Acadia showcases a welcoming blend of style, safety and technology. You'll find all the accommodating space and functionality your family needs, combined with the comfort and sophistication you deserve. The Acadia was designed from the start to make a strong first impression largely in part from its distinctive styling, bold lines, confident stance and attention to detail.This low mileage SUV has just 37,485 kms. It's white frost tricoat in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 288HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Acadia's trim level is Denali. The Acadia Denali is the highest level of trim available, offering its signature Denali grille, unique body panels and aluminum wheels. In addition to those unique features, this Denali also includes a Bose premium 10 speaker audio system, a colour touch navigation system with Intellink, bluetooth and SiriusXM, dual pane sunroof, power lift gate, heated and cooled power leather seats, heads up display and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Power Liftgate, Bluetooth, Siriusxm.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Vehicle Features

ENGINE 3.6L SIDI V6 ((288 hp [214.7 kW] @ 6300 rpm 270 lb-ft of torque @ 3400 rpm [364.5 N-m] with dual exhaust).) (STD), Tow Hitch, Power Door Locks, Power Mirror(s), Luggage Rack, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tires - Rear P...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Taylor Automall

2019 Buick LaCrosse ...
 0 KM
$37,998 + tax & lic
2014 Jeep Cherokee S...
 95,542 KM
$16,998 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Challenge...
 87,087 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

Call Dealer

613-549-XXXX

(click to show)

613-549-1311

Alternate Numbers
1-866-549-1311
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory