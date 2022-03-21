$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Taylor Automall
613-549-1311
2016 GMC Acadia
2016 GMC Acadia
Denali- Navigation - Sunroof
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
37,485KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8867885
- Stock #: 16336
- VIN: 1GKKVTKD1GJ298837
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Frost Tricoat
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 37,485 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2016 GMC Acadia gives you excellent storage space, great towing capability and enough interior room to fit the entire family. This 2016 GMC Acadia is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
Inside, the 2016 Acadia showcases a welcoming blend of style, safety and technology. You'll find all the accommodating space and functionality your family needs, combined with the comfort and sophistication you deserve. The Acadia was designed from the start to make a strong first impression largely in part from its distinctive styling, bold lines, confident stance and attention to detail.This low mileage SUV has just 37,485 kms. It's white frost tricoat in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 288HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Acadia's trim level is Denali. The Acadia Denali is the highest level of trim available, offering its signature Denali grille, unique body panels and aluminum wheels. In addition to those unique features, this Denali also includes a Bose premium 10 speaker audio system, a colour touch navigation system with Intellink, bluetooth and SiriusXM, dual pane sunroof, power lift gate, heated and cooled power leather seats, heads up display and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Power Liftgate, Bluetooth, Siriusxm.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
ENGINE 3.6L SIDI V6 ((288 hp [214.7 kW] @ 6300 rpm 270 lb-ft of torque @ 3400 rpm [364.5 N-m] with dual exhaust).) (STD), Tow Hitch, Power Door Locks, Power Mirror(s), Luggage Rack, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tires - Rear P...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Taylor Automall
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4