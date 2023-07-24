$34,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$34,900
+ taxes & licensing
Hallam Auto Sales
613-634-9501
2016 GMC Sierra 1500
2016 GMC Sierra 1500
4WD CREW CAB 143.5" SLE
Location
Hallam Auto Sales
3-1654 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X9
613-634-9501
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$34,900
+ taxes & licensing
96,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10111827
- VIN: 3GTU2MEC2GG155726
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 96,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This is my personal truck. It has been well maintained. Krowned every year since new. Protected by Feynlab ceramic coating. -Leather -Navigation -Back up camera -Heated seats -Bluetooth -Weather tech mats front and back (along with original mats never used) -Auto add ons gun case (used for storage) under the back seat -tow package
This truck will be availbale July 24, 2023
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Seating
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty
Warranty Available
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Hallam Auto Sales
Hallam Auto Sales
3-1654 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X9