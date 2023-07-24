Menu
2016 GMC Sierra 1500

96,000 KM

Details Description Features

$34,900

+ tax & licensing
$34,900

+ taxes & licensing

Hallam Auto Sales

613-634-9501

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD CREW CAB 143.5" SLE

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD CREW CAB 143.5" SLE

Location

Hallam Auto Sales

3-1654 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X9

613-634-9501

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,900

+ taxes & licensing

96,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10111827
  • VIN: 3GTU2MEC2GG155726

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 96,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This is my personal truck. It has been well maintained. Krowned every year since new. Protected by Feynlab ceramic coating. -Leather -Navigation -Back up camera -Heated seats -Bluetooth -Weather tech mats front and back (along with original mats never used) -Auto add ons gun case (used for storage) under the back seat -tow package

This truck will be availbale July 24, 2023

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

