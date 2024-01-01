Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Interested in purchasing a new vehicle? Our award-winning staff are ready to share their knowledge of all things Ford while putting you behind the wheel of your dream. Our knowledgeable Sales Representatives will help you find a vehicle that suits your needs and style and our dedicated Financial Service Representatives work hard behind the scenes to get you pre-approved and ready to roll. Experience the ease of our Service Department for any and all of your future maintenance needs. To enjoy the full Petrie Ford experience</p> <a href=http://www.petrieford.com/used/GMC-Sierra_1500-2016-id10839402.html>http://www.petrieford.com/used/GMC-Sierra_1500-2016-id10839402.html</a>

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

183,729 KM

Details Description Features

$22,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Watch This Vehicle

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Location

Petrie Ford

1388 Bath Road, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-546-2211

Contact Seller

$22,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
183,729KM
VIN 3GTU2MEC6GG388783

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 24B35A
  • Mileage 183,729 KM

Vehicle Description

Interested in purchasing a new vehicle? Our award-winning staff are ready to share their knowledge of all things Ford while putting you behind the wheel of your dream. Our knowledgeable Sales Representatives will help you find a vehicle that suits your needs and style and our dedicated Financial Service Representatives work hard behind the scenes to get you pre-approved and ready to roll. Experience the ease of our Service Department for any and all of your future maintenance needs.

To enjoy the full Petrie Ford experience


http://www.petrieford.com/used/GMC-Sierra_1500-2016-id10839402.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

call (613)-546-2211 or visit our dealership located at 1388 Bath Road
Kingston to schedule a test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Petrie Ford

Used 2010 GMC Terrain SLE-1 for sale in Kingston, ON
2010 GMC Terrain SLE-1 261,664 KM $1,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Bronco Outer Banks for sale in Kingston, ON
2021 Ford Bronco Outer Banks 41,995 KM $48,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford F-150 Lariat for sale in Kingston, ON
2021 Ford F-150 Lariat 73,075 KM $50,888 + tax & lic

Email Petrie Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Petrie Ford

Petrie Ford

1388 Bath Road, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-546-XXXX

(click to show)

613-546-2211

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,888

+ taxes & licensing

Petrie Ford

613-546-2211

Contact Seller
2016 GMC Sierra 1500