2016 GMC Sierra 1500

147,764 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT One Owner! NAV! Heated and Cooled Seats! Adaptive Cruise!

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT One Owner! NAV! Heated and Cooled Seats! Adaptive Cruise!

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

147,764KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: 5173
  • VIN: 3GTU2NEC9GG321634

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 147,764 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2016 GMC Sierra offers precise steering, spacious seating, and a quality interior with intuitive technology features. If you’re looking for a loaded truck at a great price, this is the one! Only One Owner!



Features include 5.3L V8, 4X4, Navigation, Bose Premium Audio with CD Player, Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning, Power Bucket Seats, Drivers Memory Seat, Heated and Cooled Seats, Heated Wheel, Tow Package with Trailer Brake Controller, Running Boards, Bed Liner, Alloy Wheels, Power Pedals, Parking Sensors, Dual Climate Control, Keep Lane Assist, Backup Camera, and much more!



Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.



Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 



Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment! 



You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!



** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.



** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON

https://www.pauletteauto.com



Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Tow Package
Remote Entry
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Block Heater
SECURITY ALARM
Premium Audio
Navigation System
4x4
Reverse Park Assist
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
GPS System
8 speed automatic

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

