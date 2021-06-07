Menu
2016 GMC Sierra 2500

104,422 KM

Details Description Features

$72,499

+ tax & licensing
$72,499

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

2016 GMC Sierra 2500

2016 GMC Sierra 2500

HD Denali The 2016 GMC 2500HD is a Beautiful Beast! Loaded! NAV! Trailer Brake Controller!

2016 GMC Sierra 2500

HD Denali The 2016 GMC 2500HD is a Beautiful Beast! Loaded! NAV! Trailer Brake Controller!

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$72,499

+ taxes & licensing

104,422KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7220804
  Stock #: 4916
  VIN: 1GT12UE87GF130594

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4916
  • Mileage 104,422 KM

Vehicle Description

The perfect mix of beauty and braun! Looking for an HD Denali? Come see us before its gone! Z71 Package!



Features include 6.6L Diesel V8, Allison 6 Speed Automatic Transmission, Electronic 4X4, Bed Liner, Chrome Wheels, Parking Sensors Front and Rear, Tow Mirrors, Trailer Brake Controller, Leather, Power Seats, Drivers Memory Seat, Heated and Cooled Seats, Heated Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Navigation, Adjustable Gas and Brake Pedals, Lane Departure, Backup Camera and so much more!



Have a question regarding an option you dont see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.



Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales!



Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment!



You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!



** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.



** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.



1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON

https://www.pauletteauto.com



Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
SECURITY ALARM
Premium Audio
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Navigation System
4x4
ON-STAR
Reverse Park Assist
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
6 Speed Automatic
GPS System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

