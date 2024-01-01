Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>This 2016 GMC Terrain FWD 4dr SLE w/SLE-1, available at Paulette Auto Sales, is a stylish and practical SUV thats ready to take on your next adventure. Sporting a sleek white exterior and a spacious interior, this Terrain is perfect for families or individuals who need a reliable and comfortable vehicle. With only 34,676km on the odometer, this vehicle is practically brand new and has been meticulously maintained.</p><p>The Terrain SLE-1 offers a wealth of features designed to enhance your driving experience. Youll enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power windows, and power locks, making every journey seamless. Keep comfortable with the heated mirrors, which will come in handy during those chilly Canadian mornings, and stay safe with the inclusion of anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and side airbags. The Terrain also offers a smooth and efficient ride with its powerful 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission.</p><p>Here are 5 features of this GMC Terrain that will really make you smile:</p><ol><li><strong>SLE-1 Trim</strong>: This trim level brings a level of luxury and added features that make driving this vehicle a joy.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry</strong>: Unlock your car without fumbling for your keys!</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors</strong>: Say goodbye to icy mornings, enjoy clear visibility.</li><li><strong>Side Airbags</strong>: Adding an extra layer of protection for your passengers.</li><li><strong>Automatic Transmission</strong>: Enjoy a smooth and effortless ride in this versatile SUV.</li></ol><p>Come visit Paulette Auto Sales today and experience this exceptional 2016 GMC Terrain for yourself!</p><p> </p>

2016 GMC Terrain

34,676 KM

Details Description Features

$19,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 GMC Terrain

FWD 4dr SLE w/SLE-1

Watch This Vehicle

2016 GMC Terrain

FWD 4dr SLE w/SLE-1

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8

613-507-9910

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
34,676KM
VIN 2GKALMEK0G6112333

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 34,676 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2016 GMC Terrain FWD 4dr SLE w/SLE-1, available at Paulette Auto Sales, is a stylish and practical SUV that's ready to take on your next adventure. Sporting a sleek white exterior and a spacious interior, this Terrain is perfect for families or individuals who need a reliable and comfortable vehicle. With only 34,676km on the odometer, this vehicle is practically brand new and has been meticulously maintained.

The Terrain SLE-1 offers a wealth of features designed to enhance your driving experience. You'll enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power windows, and power locks, making every journey seamless. Keep comfortable with the heated mirrors, which will come in handy during those chilly Canadian mornings, and stay safe with the inclusion of anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and side airbags. The Terrain also offers a smooth and efficient ride with its powerful 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission.

Here are 5 features of this GMC Terrain that will really make you smile:

  1. SLE-1 Trim: This trim level brings a level of luxury and added features that make driving this vehicle a joy.
  2. Keyless Entry: Unlock your car without fumbling for your keys!
  3. Heated Mirrors: Say goodbye to icy mornings, enjoy clear visibility.
  4. Side Airbags: Adding an extra layer of protection for your passengers.
  5. Automatic Transmission: Enjoy a smooth and effortless ride in this versatile SUV.

Come visit Paulette Auto Sales today and experience this exceptional 2016 GMC Terrain for yourself!

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Paulette Auto Sales

Used 2017 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr HB 1.4L Premier w/1SF for sale in Kingston, ON
2017 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr HB 1.4L Premier w/1SF 177,913 KM $12,888 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Nissan Frontier for sale in Kingston, ON
2013 Nissan Frontier 196,037 KM $12,888 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson AWD 4DR 2.0L PREMIUM for sale in Kingston, ON
2017 Hyundai Tucson AWD 4DR 2.0L PREMIUM 132,381 KM $15,888 + tax & lic

Email Paulette Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-507-XXXX

(click to show)

613-507-9910

Alternate Numbers
833-241-0443
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

Contact Seller
2016 GMC Terrain