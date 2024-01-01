$19,888+ tax & licensing
2016 GMC Terrain
FWD 4dr SLE w/SLE-1
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
613-507-9910
Certified
$19,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 34,676 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2016 GMC Terrain FWD 4dr SLE w/SLE-1, available at Paulette Auto Sales, is a stylish and practical SUV that's ready to take on your next adventure. Sporting a sleek white exterior and a spacious interior, this Terrain is perfect for families or individuals who need a reliable and comfortable vehicle. With only 34,676km on the odometer, this vehicle is practically brand new and has been meticulously maintained.
The Terrain SLE-1 offers a wealth of features designed to enhance your driving experience. You'll enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power windows, and power locks, making every journey seamless. Keep comfortable with the heated mirrors, which will come in handy during those chilly Canadian mornings, and stay safe with the inclusion of anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and side airbags. The Terrain also offers a smooth and efficient ride with its powerful 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission.
Here are 5 features of this GMC Terrain that will really make you smile:
- SLE-1 Trim: This trim level brings a level of luxury and added features that make driving this vehicle a joy.
- Keyless Entry: Unlock your car without fumbling for your keys!
- Heated Mirrors: Say goodbye to icy mornings, enjoy clear visibility.
- Side Airbags: Adding an extra layer of protection for your passengers.
- Automatic Transmission: Enjoy a smooth and effortless ride in this versatile SUV.
Come visit Paulette Auto Sales today and experience this exceptional 2016 GMC Terrain for yourself!
613-507-9910
