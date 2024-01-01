$18,990+ tax & licensing
Location
Platinum Auto Sales
2212 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G2
613-561-4857
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 427303
- Mileage 166,153 KM
Vehicle Description
?? 2016 Honda Civic Touring Coupe: Unleash Your Inner Rebel! ??
Rev up your style with the 2016 Honda Civic Touring Coupe – where elegance meets exhilaration. This sleek sensation isn't just a car; it's a statement!
?? Performance with Panache: Powered by a spirited 1.5L turbocharged engine, the Civic roars with 174 horsepower. It's not just a drive; it's a symphony of torque that transforms every commute into a thrilling experience.
?? Tech Oasis: Step into a tech wonderland with a 7-inch touchscreen, seamlessly integrating with smartphones. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto ensure your favorite tunes are a voice command away. It's not just a car; it's a personal tech haven on wheels.
?? Eco-Warrior: Stylish and eco-friendly, the 2016 Civic Touring Coupe sips fuel like a fine wine. Embrace the green side without compromising on performance.
Ready to turn your drive into a red-carpet affair? The 2016 Honda Civic Touring Coupe is waiting. Don't just drive; make a statement!
Disclaimer: Facts and figures are accurate as of the 2016 model year. Actual features may vary. Contact our dealership for the latest information.
Inquire for details @ 613-561-4857 (Call or Text) or Drop by the office @ 2212 Princess St, Kingston, Ontario - Platinum Auto Sales, Proudly Serving Kingston at our New Convenient Location to help serve you better!
Are you making payments for a vehicle you no longer want or need? We can get you out of that car and into a car you love.
Have you been to other dealerships and declined for a vehicle? We finance ALL credit situations and income types: Full time, Part time, Pension, Old Age Security, ODSP, Ontario Works, Child Tax and even Cash Income. Good credit, bad credit, no credit? Bankruptcy or Consumer Proposal? Your approved!
Top Tier Extended Warranty & Gap Insurance Protection Packages! Come see the Platinum team and let us take the stress out of buying your next car.
Platinum Auto Sales Kingston - Call or Txt 613-561-4857 Come into the office at 2212 Princess St, Kingston The Home of Guaranteed Financing **(O.A.C. and/or down payment may be required).
$699 Certification Fee Includes 30 Day Guarantee, inquire for details.
Below is a generic, mandatory disclosure, only applicable if you opt to purchase "as is", When purchasing certified, ignore the following below as we ensure these are quality vehicles which we stand behind.
If Exercising **OPTION TO BUY VEHICLE AS lS** Option , ( if not Considering "as is" purchase & prefer to purchase certified, please ignore the following as we have a very thorough certification process & also stand behind our vehicles when certified. )if you opt to Purchase "as is", without certification or safety, Please Consider the following,
" This vehicle is being offered to be sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality (reminder, This disclosure is only if you opt to purchase "as is", ignore all this if you opt to purchase certified). The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition." ~ ~ ~ Safety is an additional $699.00 if you would like to purchase it certified. ~ ~ ~
Please contact a sales representative to ensure options are exactly as stated. It is rare but sometimes the vin decoder makes errors
$699 Certification fee includes 30 day guarantee, inquire for details.
Platinum Auto Sales
+ taxes & licensing
