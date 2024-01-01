$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda CR-V
EX- Power Moonroof - Bluetooth
2016 Honda CR-V
EX- Power Moonroof - Bluetooth
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
103,245KM
Used
VIN 2HKRM4H50GH131610
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 103,245 KM
Vehicle Description
Power Moonroof, Bluetooth, All-Wheel Drive, 17 Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats!
Considered the top crossover on the market, the 2016 Honda CR-V is versatile, competent, reliable and well-appointed. This 2016 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
In a world filled with to-do lists, the Honda CR-V is designed to adapt to your everyday needs. So whether you're hauling sports gear, picking up groceries, or taking your friends out for a spin, there's plenty of room, and then some. On top of its versatility, you get the fuel efficiency and reliability you'd expect from a Honda. From the modern interior to the sleek exterior, life looks good with a CR-V. This SUV has 103,245 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our CR-V's trim level is EX. The mid-range EX has many functional upgrades including a power moonroof, Lanewatch blind spot display, a power driver's seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, and many others. The EX includes all the features from the SE including all-wheel drive, Bluetooth, 17-inch alloy wheels, 6 speaker stereo, LED running lights and many others. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Moonroof, Bluetooth, All-wheel Drive, 17 Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Hondalink, Blind Spot Monitoring.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Heated Front Seat(s), Auxiliary Audio Input, Fog Lamps, Temporary Spare Tire, Heated Mirrors, Bluetooth Connection, AM/FM Stereo, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tires - Rear All-Season, Brake Assist, All Wheel Drive, Aluminum Wheels, Daytime Running Lights, CD P...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Taylor Automall
613-549-1311
2016 Honda CR-V