$16,995+ taxes & licensing
2016 Honda CR-V
Touring
2016 Honda CR-V
Touring
Location
MyCar.ca Kingston
1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5
888-239-7066
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
145,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5J6RM4H96GL808281
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 145,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2.4L 4CYL All Wheel Drive HONDA CR-V TOURING 2016 Adventure-ready SUV with premium features!
This reliable Honda CR-V Touring delivers exceptional versatility and comfort with 145,000 km on the odometer. Packed with premium features and legendary Honda dependability, it's ready to take you wherever you need to go!
Features you'll love:
? All Wheel Drive
? Backup Camera
? Bluetooth Connectivity
? Air Conditioning
? Cruise Control
? Full Power Group
NO FEES! (Just pay applicable taxes.)
LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED!
4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER:
RICHMOND: 1-888-416-2199
OTTAWA: (343) 429-6444
KINGSTON: 1-888-508-3494
NORTH BAY: 1-888-282-3560
Visit WWW.MYCAR.CA to see this HONDA CR-V and more!
Confidence, comfort, and value all in one!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
MyCar.ca Kingston
1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing>
2016 Honda CR-V