2016 Honda CR-V Touring - Adventure-ready SUV with premium features!

This reliable Honda CR-V Touring delivers exceptional versatility and comfort with 145,000 km on the odometer. Packed with premium features and legendary Honda dependability, its ready to take you wherever you need to go!

Features:
• All Wheel Drive
• Backup Camera
• Bluetooth Connectivity
• Air Conditioning
• Cruise Control
• Full Power Group

2016 Honda CR-V

145,000 KM

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Honda CR-V

Touring

13325411

2016 Honda CR-V

Touring

Location

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
145,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5J6RM4H96GL808281

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 145,000 KM

Vehicle Description

???? 2.4L 4CYL All Wheel Drive HONDA CR-V TOURING 2016 Adventure-ready SUV with premium features! ????



This reliable Honda CR-V Touring delivers exceptional versatility and comfort with 145,000 km on the odometer. Packed with premium features and legendary Honda dependability, it's ready to take you wherever you need to go!



Features you'll love:

? All Wheel Drive

? Backup Camera

? Bluetooth Connectivity

? Air Conditioning

? Cruise Control

? Full Power Group



?? NO FEES! (Just pay applicable taxes.)

?? LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED!



?? 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER:

?? RICHMOND: 1-888-416-2199

?? OTTAWA: (343) 429-6444

?? KINGSTON: 1-888-508-3494

?? NORTH BAY: 1-888-282-3560



?? Visit WWW.MYCAR.CA to see this HONDA CR-V and more!

?? Confidence, comfort, and value all in one! ??

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

MyCar.ca Kingston

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing>

MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

2016 Honda CR-V