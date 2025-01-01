$8,998+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Accent
GL
2016 Hyundai Accent
GL
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$8,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
175,236KM
VIN KMHCT5AEXGU272954
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Century White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Stock # 25493A
- Mileage 175,236 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Heated Seats, SiriusXM, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows
Larger than most in its class, this Hyundai Accent offers more space for less money. This 2016 Hyundai Accent is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
It's hard to find style, safety, and value in a fun to drive package, but that's exactly what this Hyundai Accent delivers. Leave compromise behind and enjoy this fun, economical Accent filled with modern design and advanced safety features. Let this Hyundai Accent change your idea of small cars. This sedan has 175,236 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Accent's trim level is GL. Upgrade to this Accent GL and you’ll be treated to a nice blend of features and value. It comes with an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with a USB port and SiriusXM satellite radio, Bluetooth phone connectivity, heated front seats, steering wheel audio and cruise control, air conditioning, auto-off headlights, power windows, power doors, 60/40 split folding back seats, and more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
CENTURY WHITE, BLACK CLOTH SEATING SURFACES, Power Door Locks, Steel Wheels, Floor Mats, Daytime Running Lights, Rear Spoiler, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Intermittent Wipers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Power Mi...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
2016 Hyundai Accent