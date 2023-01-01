Menu
2016 Hyundai Elantra

126,400 KM

Details Description Features

$13,495

+ tax & licensing
$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

2016 Hyundai Elantra

2016 Hyundai Elantra

GL HEATED SEATS - SAVE MONEY AT THE PUMPS

2016 Hyundai Elantra

GL HEATED SEATS - SAVE MONEY AT THE PUMPS

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

126,400KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10477137
  • Stock #: 10671A
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE2GH745972

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 126,400 KM

Vehicle Description

The 016 Hyundai Elantra GL, a sedan that boasts efficiency, comfort, and affordability in one sleek package. 1.8L DOHC 4-cylinder engine, Heated front seats, Steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise controls, Active Eco System for enhanced fuel efficiency, Bluetooth hands-free phone system and so much more!





**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO HAVE THE VEHICLE READY BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and provide family-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle (Sales) Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Joe (Finance) Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca



Brian (Finance) Cell 613-572-2246; brian@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

