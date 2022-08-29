$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-507-9910
2016 Hyundai Elantra
SE / Heated Seats / CD Player
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
- Listing ID: 9099103
- VIN: 5NPDH4AE4GH799130
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 126,356 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2016 Hyundai Elantra is nice, zippy little car that gets great gas mileage!
Features include a 1.8L Engine, Heated Seats, CD Player, Bluetooth Connection, Heated Mirrors, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, and much more!
Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.
Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales!
https://www.pauletteauto.com
Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!
Vehicle Features
