2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

105,654 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL Limited Adventure Edition

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL Limited Adventure Edition

Location

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

105,654KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8558993
  Stock #: 61377
  VIN: KM8SNDHF9GU158216

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Monaco White
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Stock # 61377
  Mileage 105,654 KM

Vehicle Description

This Hyundai Santa Fe XL still does what great crossover SUVs do best: it delivers flexible space and decent performance at a great value. This 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

Hyundai designed this Santa Fe XL to feed your spirit of adventure with a blend of versatility, luxury, safety, and security. It takes a spacious interior and wraps it inside a dynamic shape that turns heads. Under the hood, the engine combines robust power with remarkable fuel efficiency. For one attractive vehicle that does it all, this Hyundai Santa Fe XL is a smart choice. This SUV has 105,654 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.3L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Vehicle Features

MONACO WHITE, BLACK LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, Seat Memory, Heated Front Seat(s), Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Power Driver Seat, Tow Hitch, Daytime Running Lights, Navigation System, MP3 Player, 4-Whee...

