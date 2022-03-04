$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe
XL Limited Adventure Edition
Location
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
105,654KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8558993
- Stock #: 61377
- VIN: KM8SNDHF9GU158216
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Monaco White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Stock # 61377
- Mileage 105,654 KM
Vehicle Description
Hyundai designed this Santa Fe XL to feed your spirit of adventure with a blend of versatility, luxury, safety, and security. It takes a spacious interior and wraps it inside a dynamic shape that turns heads. Under the hood, the engine combines robust power with remarkable fuel efficiency. For one attractive vehicle that does it all, this Hyundai Santa Fe XL is a smart choice. This SUV has 105,654 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.3L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
MONACO WHITE, BLACK LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, Seat Memory, Heated Front Seat(s), Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Power Driver Seat, Tow Hitch, Daytime Running Lights, Navigation System, MP3 Player, 4-Whee...
