Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

138,833 KM

Details Description Features

$19,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Luxury AWD / Clean CarFax / Leather / Pano Roof

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Luxury AWD / Clean CarFax / Leather / Pano Roof

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
138,833KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9746062
  • Stock #: 5901
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLB0GG357991

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 138,833 KM

Vehicle Description

Features include a 2.4L 4cyl Engine, All Wheel Drive, Alloy Wheels, Leather, Power Seats, Drivers Memory Seat, Heated Front + Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof, Backup Camera, CD Player, Power Liftgate, Blind Spot Monitor, Remote Start, Automatic Headlights, Pushbutton Start, and more!

 

Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.

 

Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com

 

Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Paulette Auto Sales

2018 Mitsubishi RVR ...
 169,469 KM
$17,888 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Cruze...
 176,140 KM
$10,888 + tax & lic
2017 Cadillac ATS Lu...
 94,239 KM
$25,888 + tax & lic

Email Paulette Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Call Dealer

613-507-XXXX

(click to show)

613-507-9910

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory