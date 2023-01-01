$14,990+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Tucson
Premium
2016 Hyundai Tucson
Premium
Location
Platinum Auto Sales
2212 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G2
613-561-4857
$14,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 125,965 KM
Vehicle Description
?? Welcome to the sizzling spotlight on our 2016 Tucson SE FWD Premium! This sleek machine is more than just a car; it's a lifestyle upgrade on wheels. Let's dive into the specs, shall we?
Performance? Tick. Efficiency? Double tick. With its zippy FWD, this Tucson delivers a smooth ride and fuel efficiency that'll make you rethink pit stops. Plus, that premium touch? It's not just a label; it's a promise of luxury, from its comfy interior to its sleek exterior lines.
Safety? Absolutely. We're talking about a vehicle that's a guardian angel on wheelsadvanced safety features to keep you cocooned in protection while you conquer the roads.
And the tech? Oh, it's got the smarts! Connect, play, navigateall in one intuitive package. Your ride just got an IQ boost.
This Tucson isn't just a car; it's an upgrade to your day-to-day adventure, a statement piece for your driveway, and a reliable partner for all your journeys.
Disclaimer: While we strive for accuracy, features and specifications may vary. It's always wise to double-check and take her for a spin to experience the magic yourself!
Inquire for details @ 613-561-4857 (Call or Text) or Drop by the office @ 2212 Princess St, Kingston, Ontario - Platinum Auto Sales, Proudly Serving Kingston at our New Convenient Location to help serve you better!
Are you making payments for a vehicle you no longer want or need? We can get you out of that car and into a car you love.
Have you been to other dealerships and declined for a vehicle? We finance ALL credit situations and income types: Full time, Part time, Pension, Old Age Security, ODSP, Ontario Works, Child Tax and even Cash Income. Good credit, bad credit, no credit? Bankruptcy or Consumer Proposal? Your approved!
Top Tier Extended Warranty & Gap Insurance Protection Packages! Come see the Platinum team and let us take the stress out of buying your next car.
Platinum Auto Sales Kingston - Call or Txt 613-561-4857 Come into the office at 2212 Princess St, Kingston The Home of Guaranteed Financing **(O.A.C. and/or down payment may be required).
$699 Certification Fee Includes 30 Day Guarantee, inquire for details.
Below is a generic, mandatory disclosure, only applicable if you opt to purchase "as is", When purchasing certified, ignore the following below as we ensure these are quality vehicles which we stand behind.
If Exercising **OPTION TO BUY VEHICLE AS lS** Option , ( if not Considering "as is" purchase & prefer to purchase certified, please ignore the following as we have a very thorough certification process & also stand behind our vehicles when certified. )if you opt to Purchase "as is", without certification or safety, Please Consider the following,
" This vehicle is being offered to be sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality (reminder, This disclosure is only if you opt to purchase "as is", ignore all this if you opt to purchase certified). The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition." ~ ~ ~ Safety is an additional $699.00 if you would like to purchase it certified. ~ ~ ~
Please contact a sales representative to ensure options are exactly as stated. It is rare but sometimes the vin decoder makes errors
$699 Certification fee includes 30 day guarantee, inquire for details.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Platinum Auto Sales
Platinum Auto Sales
Call Dealer
613-561-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
613-561-4857