<p>Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that wont break the bank? Look no further than this stunning 2016 Hyundai Tucson, available now at Paulette Auto Sales! This sleek blue beauty features a 4-cylinder engine and a smooth automatic transmission, providing a comfortable and efficient driving experience. With its spacious interior, this Tucson is perfect for families or anyone who needs a bit of extra room. And with its All Wheel Drive system, you can confidently tackle any road conditions, rain or shine.</p><p>This Tucson comes loaded with features that will make every drive a pleasure. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and power windows, stay comfortable with climate-controlled air conditioning and heated mirrors, and stay safe with anti-lock brakes and a comprehensive airbag system.</p><p>Here are five of this Tucsons most enticing features:</p><ul><li><strong>All Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any road with confidence, rain or shine.</li><li><strong>Blind Spot Monitor:</strong> Drive with peace of mind knowing youre alerted to vehicles in your blind spot.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Enjoy clear visibility even on the coldest days.</li><li><strong>Automatic Headlights:</strong> Drive safely and effortlessly with automatic headlights that adjust to changing light conditions.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Enjoy the convenience of unlocking your vehicle without fumbling for keys.</li></ul><p>Come down to Paulette Auto Sales today for a test drive!</p>

2016 Hyundai Tucson

$14,288

+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Tucson

2016 Hyundai Tucson

Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8

613-507-9910

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,288

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN KM8J3CA47GU103798

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-507-XXXX

613-507-9910

833-241-0443
$14,288

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

2016 Hyundai Tucson