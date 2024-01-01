$14,288+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Tucson
Paulette Auto Sales
775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that won't break the bank? Look no further than this stunning 2016 Hyundai Tucson, available now at Paulette Auto Sales! This sleek blue beauty features a 4-cylinder engine and a smooth automatic transmission, providing a comfortable and efficient driving experience. With its spacious interior, this Tucson is perfect for families or anyone who needs a bit of extra room. And with its All Wheel Drive system, you can confidently tackle any road conditions, rain or shine.
This Tucson comes loaded with features that will make every drive a pleasure. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and power windows, stay comfortable with climate-controlled air conditioning and heated mirrors, and stay safe with anti-lock brakes and a comprehensive airbag system.
Here are five of this Tucson's most enticing features:
- All Wheel Drive: Conquer any road with confidence, rain or shine.
- Blind Spot Monitor: Drive with peace of mind knowing you're alerted to vehicles in your blind spot.
- Heated Mirrors: Enjoy clear visibility even on the coldest days.
- Automatic Headlights: Drive safely and effortlessly with automatic headlights that adjust to changing light conditions.
- Keyless Entry: Enjoy the convenience of unlocking your vehicle without fumbling for keys.
Come down to Paulette Auto Sales today for a test drive!
Vehicle Features
