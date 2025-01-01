Menu
Why pay a premium for head-turning style? This Hyundai Tucson will look great in your driveway, and still deliver the value and versatility you expect from a small crossover SUV. This 2016 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Kingston. <br> <br>Out of all of your options for a compact crossover, this Hyundai Tucson stands out in a big way. The bold look, refined interior, and amazing versatility make it a capable, eager vehicle thats up for anything. It doesnt hurt that it comes with numerous standard features and tech. For comfort, technology, and economy in one stylish package, look no further than this versatile Hyundai Tucson. This SUV has 183,246 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

183,246 KM

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

183,246KM
VIN KM8J3CA27GU080098

  • Exterior Colour ASH BLACK
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # 25381A
  • Mileage 183,246 KM

Why pay a premium for head-turning style? This Hyundai Tucson will look great in your driveway, and still deliver the value and versatility you expect from a small crossover SUV. This 2016 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

Out of all of your options for a compact crossover, this Hyundai Tucson stands out in a big way. The bold look, refined interior, and amazing versatility make it a capable, eager vehicle that's up for anything. It doesn't hurt that it comes with numerous standard features and tech. For comfort, technology, and economy in one stylish package, look no further than this versatile Hyundai Tucson. This SUV has 183,246 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM, ASH BLACK, Turbocharged, All Wheel Drive, Power Mirror(s), Brake Assist, Intermittent Wipers, Power Steering, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Temporary Spare Tire, Heated Mirrors, Rear Spoiler, Varia...

