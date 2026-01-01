$16,998+ taxes & licensing
2016 Hyundai Tucson
BASE - $199 B/W - Low Mileage
2016 Hyundai Tucson
BASE - $199 B/W - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$16,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
89,154KM
VIN KM8J3CA49GU188854
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 89,154 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
With a comfortable ride, slick looks, and strong fuel economy, this Hyundai Tucson has it all. This 2016 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
Out of all of your options for a compact crossover, this Hyundai Tucson stands out in a big way. The bold look, refined interior, and amazing versatility make it a capable, eager vehicle that's up for anything. It doesn't hurt that it comes with numerous standard features and tech. For comfort, technology, and economy in one stylish package, look no further than this versatile Hyundai Tucson. This SUV has 89,154 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $198.58 with $0 down for 48 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kingston Cadillac Chevrolet Buick GMC
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
2016 Hyundai Tucson