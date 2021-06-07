Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Hyundai Tucson

119,617 KM

Details Description Features

$17,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,888

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Tucson

2016 Hyundai Tucson

Luxury AWD! Leather! Heated Seats! Panoramic Sunroof! NAV!

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Tucson

Luxury AWD! Leather! Heated Seats! Panoramic Sunroof! NAV!

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

  1. 7214324
  2. 7214324
  3. 7214324
  4. 7214324
  5. 7214324
  6. 7214324
  7. 7214324
  8. 7214324
  9. 7214324
  10. 7214324
  11. 7214324
  12. 7214324
  13. 7214324
  14. 7214324
  15. 7214324
  16. 7214324
  17. 7214324
  18. 7214324
  19. 7214324
  20. 7214324
  21. 7214324
  22. 7214324
  23. 7214324
  24. 7214324
  25. 7214324
  26. 7214324
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,888

+ taxes & licensing

119,617KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7214324
  • Stock #: 4779
  • VIN: KM8J3CA47GU216795

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 119,617 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this well-equipt 2016 Hyundai Tucson Luxury!!



Features include 2.0L I4, All Wheel Drive AWD, Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof, Leather, Navigation, Backup Camera, Power Hatch, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Monitoring, Power Drivers Seat, Allot Wheels, and so much more!



Have a question regarding an option you dont see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.



Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales!



Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment!



You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!



** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.



** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.



1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON

https://www.pauletteauto.com



Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Entry
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
SECURITY ALARM
AWD
Navigation System
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic
Rear Hatch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Paulette Auto Sales

2015 Chevrolet Camar...
 53,391 KM
$39,999 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Larami...
 65,193 KM
$69,999 + tax & lic
2019 Lincoln Nautilu...
 45,163 KM
$44,499 + tax & lic

Email Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Call Dealer

613-507-XXXX

(click to show)

613-507-9910

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory