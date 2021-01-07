2016 Jeep Cherokee

+ taxes & licensing
613-549-8900
1429 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E9
613-549-8900
+ taxes & licensing
NAVIGATION HEATED SEATS HEATED STEERING WHEEL REMOTE START BACKUP CAMERA POWER SEATS 8.4-INCH TOUCHSCREEN POWER LIFTGATE TOW PACKAGE UCONNECT AND BLUETOOTH 4X4 CRUISE CONTROL 17-INCH ALLOYS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1429 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E9