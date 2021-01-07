Menu
2016 Jeep Cherokee

71,069 KM

$16,980

+ tax & licensing
$16,980

+ taxes & licensing

Kingston Dodge Chrysler

613-549-8900

2016 Jeep Cherokee

2016 Jeep Cherokee

North 4X4 NAV TOW Remote Start HTD Seats

2016 Jeep Cherokee

North 4X4 NAV TOW Remote Start HTD Seats

Location

Kingston Dodge Chrysler

1429 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E9

613-549-8900

$16,980

+ taxes & licensing

71,069KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6446491
  • Stock #: 21P002
  • VIN: 1C4PJMCS0GW131212

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21P002
  • Mileage 71,069 KM

Vehicle Description

NAVIGATION HEATED SEATS HEATED STEERING WHEEL REMOTE START BACKUP CAMERA POWER SEATS 8.4-INCH TOUCHSCREEN POWER LIFTGATE TOW PACKAGE UCONNECT AND BLUETOOTH 4X4 CRUISE CONTROL 17-INCH ALLOYS

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Tow Package
remote start
Bluetooth
Heated Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kingston Dodge Chrysler

Kingston Dodge Chrysler

1429 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E9

