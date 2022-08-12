$20,788+ tax & licensing
2016 Jeep Cherokee
North Edition / Clean CarFax / 3.2L V6
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
- Listing ID: 8977654
- Stock #: 5693
- VIN: 1C4PJMCS6GW150346
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 121,292 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2016 Jeep Cherokee North can deliver plenty of off-roading capability, but the bigger story is that it's civilized and comfortable enough to drive to work every day. It's definitely something serious to consider if you're looking for a smaller SUV!
Features include a 3.2L V6, 4X4 with Selec-Terrain, Alloy Wheels, North Package, Heated Seats and Wheel, Remote Start, Tow Package, Dual Climate Control, 8.4" UConnect Touchscreen, Bluetooth, Power Drivers Seat, Backup Camera, Heated Mirrors, Tire Pressure Monitor, and much more!
Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.
Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales!
1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com
Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!
Vehicle Features
