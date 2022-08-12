Menu
2016 Jeep Cherokee

121,292 KM

$20,788

+ tax & licensing
$20,788

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

2016 Jeep Cherokee

2016 Jeep Cherokee

North Edition / Clean CarFax / 3.2L V6

2016 Jeep Cherokee

North Edition / Clean CarFax / 3.2L V6

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

$20,788

+ taxes & licensing

121,292KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8977654
  • Stock #: 5693
  • VIN: 1C4PJMCS6GW150346

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 121,292 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2016 Jeep Cherokee North can deliver plenty of off-roading capability, but the bigger story is that it's civilized and comfortable enough to drive to work every day. It's definitely something serious to consider if you're looking for a smaller SUV!

 

Features include a 3.2L V6, 4X4 with Selec-Terrain, Alloy Wheels, North Package, Heated Seats and Wheel, Remote Start, Tow Package, Dual Climate Control, 8.4" UConnect Touchscreen, Bluetooth, Power Drivers Seat, Backup Camera, Heated Mirrors, Tire Pressure Monitor, and much more!

 

Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.

 

Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com

 

Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

