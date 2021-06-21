Menu
2016 Jeep Renegade

88,900 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

2016 Jeep Renegade

2016 Jeep Renegade

Trailhawk Removeable Roof Panels - Heated Steering Wheel and Seats!

2016 Jeep Renegade

Trailhawk Removeable Roof Panels - Heated Steering Wheel and Seats!

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

88,900KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7357736
  Stock #: 9955A
  VIN: ZACCJBCT8GPD38357

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 9955A
  • Mileage 88,900 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Jeep Renegade TrailHawk - Removeable Roof Panels - New Tires - New Brakes - Heated Seating - Heated Steering Wheel - Power Driver Seat - Sirius XM Radio - Rear View Camera - Power Windows - Power Door Locks - Power Mirrors - Remote Entry - Push to Start - Tilt Steering - Cruise Control.


**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO ENSURE SOCIAL DISTANCING AND SANITIZATION OF THE VEHICLE BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to our home site at AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



ALL PRICING INCLUDES SAFETY INSPECTION AND FRESH OIL CHANGE. CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT INCLUDED WITH EVERY VEHICLE!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! They have been through the shop for a multi-point safety inspection, Oil Change and Emissions Test if needed. Our vehicles have been cleaned inside and out for your viewing pleasure.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally owned family business. We have been serving Kingston and surrounding areas for over 30 years. We operate with transparency and family-like service for all our clients. Here at Autohouse Kingston we work with over 20 lenders to get you the best possible finance options. Please ask how you can add warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment. Get approved and driving the same day!



We are located 1556 Bath Rd in Kingston. Just East of Gardiners. Come on in for a test drive and speak to our friendly sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with the friendly, low pressure feel you have been searching for. Drive off with your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is https://www.autohousekingston.ca/ If you have questions after hours or on weekends, Feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle Cell - 613-985-5953 - Email: kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121 Email: bradie@autohousekingston.ca



Joe Cell 613-453-9915 Email: joe@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

