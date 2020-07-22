Menu
2016 Kia Forte

44,700 KM

Details Description Features

$13,795

+ tax & licensing
$13,795

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

2016 Kia Forte

2016 Kia Forte

2.0L EX SUNROOF, UPGRADED ALLOYS, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAM

2016 Kia Forte

2.0L EX SUNROOF, UPGRADED ALLOYS, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAM

Location

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

$13,795

+ taxes & licensing

44,700KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5472629
  Stock #: 200691
  VIN: KNAFX4A80G5492752

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Stock # 200691
  Mileage 44,700 KM

Vehicle Description

BACK UP CAM, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS, A/C, CRUISE, POWER GROUP, POWER SUNROOF, AUTO HEADLIGHTS, FOG LIGHTS, KEYLESS ENTRY, 17" ALLOYS!!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

MyCar.ca Kingston

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

