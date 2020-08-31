Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Kia Forte

39,108 KM

Details Description

$12,598

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,598

+ taxes & licensing

Kingston KIA

613-384-2005

Contact Seller
2016 Kia Forte

2016 Kia Forte

4dr Sdn Auto LX+ Alloys Low Kilometer!

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Kia Forte

4dr Sdn Auto LX+ Alloys Low Kilometer!

Location

Kingston KIA

2820 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 4V2

613-384-2005

  1. 5739486
  2. 5739486
  3. 5739486
  4. 5739486
Contact Seller

$12,598

+ taxes & licensing

39,108KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5739486
  • Stock #: 20F-70A
  • VIN: KNAFX4A63G5557608

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 20F-70A
  • Mileage 39,108 KM

Vehicle Description

Since opening our doors in 2000, Kingston Kia has been providing Kingston and the surrounding area with a world class sales and service experience. We at Kingston Kia are ready and excited to provide YOU with the car shopping experience you deserve. We pride ourselves on a no pressure sales environment and a fix right service guarantee. As Bill Fellows, Owner and Operator, would say The competition knows us - You should too! Kingston Kia 613-384-2005

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kingston KIA

2019 Jeep Cherokee A...
 4,425 KM
$31,615 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape FWD...
 50,715 KM
$17,850 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Sportage AW...
 28,842 KM
$20,825 + tax & lic

Email Kingston KIA

Kingston KIA

Kingston KIA

2820 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 4V2

Call Dealer

613-384-XXXX

(click to show)

613-384-2005

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory