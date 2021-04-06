Menu
2016 Kia Forte

66,185 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

Contact Seller
2016 Kia Forte

2016 Kia Forte

2.0L EX SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAM, ALLOYS!!

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Kia Forte

2.0L EX SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAM, ALLOYS!!

Location

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

Contact Seller

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

66,185KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6847172
  • Stock #: 210219
  • VIN: KNAFX4A84G5511853

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 210219
  • Mileage 66,185 KM

Vehicle Description

SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAM, ALLOYS!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! CORNWALL 1-888-365-4292! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

