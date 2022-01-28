Menu
2016 Kia Sedona

116,500 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

2016 Kia Sedona

2016 Kia Sedona

LX ONE OWNER - CLEAN CARFAX - BACK UP CAM

2016 Kia Sedona

LX ONE OWNER - CLEAN CARFAX - BACK UP CAM

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

116,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8158123
  • Stock #: 10126
  • VIN: KNDMB5C11G6220946

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 116,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Get around with the whole family in the 2016 Kia Sedona LX! Lots of room for everyone with 7 seats with fold-down 3rd row seating for people or cargo, a rear-camera display, hill assist control, power driver seat, heated front seats and KIA UVO Connect. This vehicle is also a 1 owner with a CLEAN CARFAX vehicle.


**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO ENSURE SOCIAL DISTANCING AND TO SANITIZE THE VEHICLE BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and providefamily-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca



Joe Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

