Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Kia Sorento

AWD 4DR 2.0L TURBO SX

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Kia Sorento

AWD 4DR 2.0L TURBO SX

Location

Kingston KIA

2820 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 4V2

613-384-2005

  1. 4719411
  2. 4719411
  3. 4719411
  4. 4719411
Contact Seller

$21,798

+ taxes & licensing

  • 74,364KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4719411
  • Stock #: 20L-48A
  • VIN: 5XYPKDA1XGG157207
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Combining bold exterior styling and impressive all-around performance, this 2016 Kia Sorento is ready for everything, whether youre out for a night on the town or a weekend getaway. This Sorento has it all - The confident and efficient 2.0 Turbocharged engine*Leather seating for 7*Heated and Cooled front seats*Panoramic sunroof*Infinity Premium Sound and so much more! Come in to test drive today, this one won't last long! Since opening our doors in 2000, Kingston Kia has been providing Kingston and the surrounding area with a world class sales and service experience. We at Kingston Kia are ready and excited to provide YOU with the car shopping experience you deserve. We pride ourselves on a no pressure sales environment and a fix right service guarantee. As Bill Fellows, Owner and Operator, would say The competition knows us - You should too! Kingston Kia 613-384-2005

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kingston KIA

2016 Kia Soul 5dr Wg...
 123,064 KM
$13,595 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Insight T...
 1,113 KM
$29,777 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Camar...
 9,995 KM
$42,998 + tax & lic
Kingston KIA

Kingston KIA

2820 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 4V2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

613-384-XXXX

(click to show)

613-384-2005

Send A Message