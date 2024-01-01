$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Land Rover Discovery
Sport HSE
2016 Land Rover Discovery
Sport HSE
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
126,588KM
VIN SALCR2BG9GH590566
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Stock # 24756AA
- Mileage 126,588 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Steering Wheel Audio Control
Seating for seven in a luxury-lined cabin means the whole family can tag along in comfort on adventures big or small in this Land Rover Discovery Sport. This 2016 Land Rover Discovery Sport is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
This Land Rover Discovery Sport combines design excellence, engineering integrity, and exceptional versatility to create a premium compact SUV. This is a modern, relevant, and compelling vehicle, with its well-proportioned compact body and purposeful stance. Its distinctive silhouette and beautifully sculptured surfaces all combine to create a vehicle that truly connects on an emotional level. This Land Rover Discovery Sport is ready for anything. This SUV has 126,588 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Discovery Sport's trim level is HSE. This Discovery Sport HSE adds some extra features making this SUV even more luxurious. It comes with a power sunroof, a 10-speaker audio system, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather seats which are heated in front, memory driver’s seat, steering wheel audio and cruise control, a rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, and more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Four Wheel Drive, Turbocharged, Sun/Moonroof, Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Power Mirror(s), Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear Defrost, Rear Spoiler, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Brake Assist, Bluetooth Connection, Temporary Spare Tire, Power Door Locks
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
Alternate Numbers1-866-549-1311
Taylor Automall
613-549-1311
2016 Land Rover Discovery