Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Sunroof, Leather Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Steering Wheel Audio Control</b><br> <br> Seating for seven in a luxury-lined cabin means the whole family can tag along in comfort on adventures big or small in this Land Rover Discovery Sport. This 2016 Land Rover Discovery Sport is fresh on our lot in Kingston. <br> <br>This Land Rover Discovery Sport combines design excellence, engineering integrity, and exceptional versatility to create a premium compact SUV. This is a modern, relevant, and compelling vehicle, with its well-proportioned compact body and purposeful stance. Its distinctive silhouette and beautifully sculptured surfaces all combine to create a vehicle that truly connects on an emotional level. This Land Rover Discovery Sport is ready for anything. This SUV has 126,588 kms. Its white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br> Our Discovery Sports trim level is HSE. This Discovery Sport HSE adds some extra features making this SUV even more luxurious. It comes with a power sunroof, a 10-speaker audio system, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather seats which are heated in front, memory driver’s seat, steering wheel audio and cruise control, a rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, and more.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/ target=_blank>https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!<br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

2016 Land Rover Discovery

126,588 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Land Rover Discovery

Sport HSE

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Land Rover Discovery

Sport HSE

Location

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
126,588KM
VIN SALCR2BG9GH590566

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # 24756AA
  • Mileage 126,588 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Leather Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Steering Wheel Audio Control

Seating for seven in a luxury-lined cabin means the whole family can tag along in comfort on adventures big or small in this Land Rover Discovery Sport. This 2016 Land Rover Discovery Sport is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

This Land Rover Discovery Sport combines design excellence, engineering integrity, and exceptional versatility to create a premium compact SUV. This is a modern, relevant, and compelling vehicle, with its well-proportioned compact body and purposeful stance. Its distinctive silhouette and beautifully sculptured surfaces all combine to create a vehicle that truly connects on an emotional level. This Land Rover Discovery Sport is ready for anything. This SUV has 126,588 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Discovery Sport's trim level is HSE. This Discovery Sport HSE adds some extra features making this SUV even more luxurious. It comes with a power sunroof, a 10-speaker audio system, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather seats which are heated in front, memory driver’s seat, steering wheel audio and cruise control, a rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, and more.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Four Wheel Drive, Turbocharged, Sun/Moonroof, Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Power Mirror(s), Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear Defrost, Rear Spoiler, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Brake Assist, Bluetooth Connection, Temporary Spare Tire, Power Door Locks, ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Taylor Automall

Used 2023 Kia Sportage LX for sale in Kingston, ON
2023 Kia Sportage LX 45,431 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Hyundai Tucson GLS- Sunroof - Bluetooth for sale in Kingston, ON
2014 Hyundai Tucson GLS- Sunroof - Bluetooth 87,356 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2012 Chevrolet Equinox 1LT- Bluetooth - Rear Camera for sale in Kingston, ON
2012 Chevrolet Equinox 1LT- Bluetooth - Rear Camera 210,199 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Taylor Automall

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-549-XXXX

(click to show)

613-549-1311

Alternate Numbers
1-866-549-1311
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

Contact Seller
2016 Land Rover Discovery