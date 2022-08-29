Menu
2016 Land Rover Discovery

116,260 KM

$23,498

+ tax & licensing
$23,498

+ taxes & licensing

678-607-9019

Sport SE

8 Clarence St, Kingston, ON K7L 5H8

678-607-9019

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,498

+ taxes & licensing

116,260KM
Used
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 9311167
  Stock #: 001147
  VIN: SALCP2BG9GH608084

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 001147
  • Mileage 116,260 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle comes with a 90 day / 3000km warranty, a 150 point mechanical inspection and a 10 Day Test Drive return policy. These are just a few assurances that we offer at Vendde to ensure your complete peace of mind. Connect with a local Venddor representative today to help you answer questions, secure financing, purchase protections products and accessories as well as complete the paperwork all from the comfort of your home. We offer same day financing! Check you credit with no impact to your credit score through our Equifax partnership Well buy your vehicle! Download the Vendde app to upload your vehicle to your digital garage and get a guaranteed valuation in under 10 minutes. Or visit Vendde.com/valuemyvehicle to get a vehicle valuation range in under 2 minutes Visit Vendde.com, or Vendde in the Apple App Store or Google Play Someone is always available and happy to help! Chat with us 24/7 at Vendde.com

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Keyless Ignition

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

8 Clarence St, Kingston, ON K7L 5H8

