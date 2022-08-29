$23,888+ tax & licensing
$23,888
+ taxes & licensing
678-607-9019
2016 Lincoln MKZ
8 Clarence St, Kingston, ON K7L 5H8
678-607-9019
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
75,999KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
All wheel drive pearl white Lincoln
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Sunroof
Rear View Camera
Keyless Ignition
BLIND SPOT SENSORS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
