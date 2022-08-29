Menu
2016 Lincoln MKZ

75,999 KM

Details Description Features

$23,888

+ tax & licensing
$23,888

+ taxes & licensing

Vendde

678-607-9019

2016 Lincoln MKZ

2016 Lincoln MKZ

2016 Lincoln MKZ

Location

Vendde

8 Clarence St, Kingston, ON K7L 5H8

678-607-9019

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,888

+ taxes & licensing

75,999KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9290173
  • Stock #: 001111
  • VIN: 3LN6L2JK2GR603728

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 001111
  • Mileage 75,999 KM

Vehicle Description

All wheel drive pearl white Lincoln

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Sunroof
Rear View Camera
Keyless Ignition
BLIND SPOT SENSORS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

