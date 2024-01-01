$15,990+ tax & licensing
2016 Mazda CX-5
GS
Location
Platinum Auto Sales
2212 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G2
613-561-4857
$15,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 155,576 KM
Vehicle Description
?? Unleash the Zoom-Zoom Elegance: 2016 Mazda CX-5 Touring FWD ??
Rev up your drive with the 2016 Mazda CX-5 Touring where sophistication meets exhilaration in a dance of style and performance. This SUV is a statement, a commitment to a driving experience that transcends the ordinary.
? Sleek Design, Timeless Appeal: A sleek exterior blends sportiness with sophistication. The 2016 CX-5 Touring is a head-turner, a showstopper on wheels. From its signature grille to streamlined curves, every detail makes a lasting impression.
?? Luxurious Interior, Ergonomic Brilliance: Step into a world of comfort. The CX-5 Touring's interior is a sanctuary of luxury, with premium materials creating an atmosphere that elevates your driving experience
?? Zoom-Zoom Power Under the Hood: Beneath the elegant exterior lies a heart that beats with power and efficiency. The 2016 CX-5 Touring FWD is equipped with a spirited engine, a harmonious blend of performance and fuel economy.
?? Connectivity at Your Fingertips: Stay connected with Mazda's intuitive infotainment system. The 7-inch touchscreen is your command center for navigation, entertainment, and hands-free communication.
??? Safety, Our Top Priority: Your safety is non-negotiable. The CX-5 Touring comes with advanced safety features, including blind-spot monitoring, rearview camera, and smart city brake support.
?? Certified Quality: This 2016 Mazda CX-5 Touring FWD is a certified promise of quality. Meticulously maintained, inspected, and ready to embark on new adventures with its next owner. Drive off our lot with confidence, knowing you've made a choice that stands the test of time.
?? Conclusion Elevate Your Drive: In the realm of SUVs, the 2016 Mazda CX-5 Touring FWD stands tall, a beacon of style, performance, and sophistication. Elevate your drive and make every journey an unforgettable experience. Zoom-Zoom into the future with Mazda where driving is not just a task but an art form.
Disclaimer: Vehicle specifications and features may vary. Please contact us for the most accurate and up-to-date information.
Visit our showroom to experience the 2016 Mazda CX-5 Touring FWD in all its glory because life is too short for ordinary drives! ????
Inquire for details @ 613-561-4857 (Call or Text) or Drop by the office @ 2212 Princess St, Kingston, Ontario - Platinum Auto Sales, Proudly Serving Kingston at our New Convenient Location to help serve you better!
Are you making payments for a vehicle you no longer want or need? We can get you out of that car and into a car you love.
Have you been to other dealerships and declined for a vehicle? We finance ALL credit situations and income types: Full time, Part time, Pension, Old Age Security, ODSP, Ontario Works, Child Tax and even Cash Income. Good credit, bad credit, no credit? Bankruptcy or Consumer Proposal? Your approved!
Top Tier Extended Warranty & Gap Insurance Protection Packages! Come see the Platinum team and let us take the stress out of buying your next car.
Platinum Auto Sales Kingston - Call or Txt 613-561-4857 Come into the office at 2212 Princess St, Kingston The Home of Guaranteed Financing **(O.A.C. and/or down payment may be required).
$699 Certification Fee Includes 30 Day Guarantee, inquire for details.
If opting to not purchase certified, please consider the following *This Vehicle is not driveable and not certified, Certification is available for $699, which also includes 30 day/1000km guarantee, in which case the vehicle is then Fit and Driveable, inquire for details.
Please contact a sales representative to ensure options are exactly as stated. It is rare but sometimes the vin decoder makes errors.
